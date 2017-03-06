Roads around Sprint Center will begin closing Monday as city prepares for Big 12 Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are gearing up for the Big 12 Tournament, which begins later this week.

Every March, the city shuts down the streets around the Sprint Center so that basketball fans from across the Midwest who come here to root for their team can stay safe as they walk around the Power and Light district.

Monday at 10 a.m., they will shut down Grand street in front of the Sprint Center, along with 14th Street between Main and Walnut and Truman between Oak and Walnut.

Tuesday morning, Walnut will close between 13th and Truman and 14th Street will close between Walnut and Grand.

This is the eighth year in a row Kansas City has hosted the men’s Big 12 basketball tournament – and 16th time overall.

This is big business for our city, and police officers will be out in full force to make sure criminals stay away. Many officers will be wearing plain clothes, walking around with the crowds, looking for troublemakers. And they want all who go to the games to know they have nothing to worry about.

Officers do recommend that when you park downtown, make sure your valuable are not in plain sight – hide those cell phones, chargers, tablets and GPS devices. That way if a criminal walks past your car, they won’t see anything worth stealing.