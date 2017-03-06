Storm levels Smithville home, leaves others without roofs and lots of damage throughout city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHVILLE, Mo. -- At least half-a-dozen homes damaged were damaged in the Smithville area as a round of severe storms moved through on Monday night. Mayor Brian Fullmer told FOX 4's Molly Balkenbush that he spoke with several residents who were surveying damage.

"I don't know if it was a tornado or a microburst that came through, but I went out and visited with several of the neighbors. There are several homes that were hit, one was pretty much leveled, several others were missing their roofs and quite a bit of damage, and fortunately we are very, very thankful that nobody got hurt," Mayor Fullmer said.

Among the damaged homes, there are three said to be structurally unsound following the storm. FOX 4 heard about one unsafe structure, and saw street signs blown over and ripped off and grass matted down and trees blocking some roadways.

Mayor Fullmer expects the city will have quite a cleanup on its hands come Tuesday morning, as there are a lot of downed power lines and fences. If you're driving through the area, you're urged to use caution during the cleanup.