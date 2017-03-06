Storms cause significant damage to planes, hangars at Johnson Co. Executive Airport, forcing closure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. -- Severe thunderstorms that rolled through the metro on Monday night left some T-Hangars and airplanes damaged at the Johnson County Executive airport, leading airport personnel to close shut it down for the night.

The airport at 151st and Pflumm caters to corporate flyers and general aviation users. No injuries were reported and there emergency crews on scene assessing the damage.

A loss estimate isn't immediately available, nor is information about when the airport may reopen. Those are developments FOX 4 will continue to follow, in addition to gathering other damage reports in other parts of the metro viewing region.