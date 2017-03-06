× One person dead, another transported to hospital after shooting near St. John and Drury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and another was transported to the hospital Monday following a shooting near St. John and Drury Avenue.

According to Kansas City police dispatch, the shooting occurred around 1:20 p.m.

Police initially said one of the shooting victims sustained life-threatening injuries, but that victim has now died. The other sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or released the identity of the person who died.