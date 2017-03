Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YouTube is taking a step toward being a major player in the world of television programming.

The company said it will be offering a new live TV service in the next few months.

It will reportedly offer the four major broadcast networks, ESPN, regional sports networks, and several cable channels.

But at $35 a month, well above streaming services like Netflix, is it worth the price tag?

Tech expert Rich DeMuro has all the details you need to know about YouTube TV.