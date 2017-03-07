Boil advisory issued for Odessa residents

ODESSA, Mo. — The City of Odessa Water Department issued a boil advisory for Odessa water customers Tuesday.

The water company says the storm impacted the city’s water treatment facility.

The Department of Natural Resources is working with city staff regarding the city’s entire water system in order to get the system up and operational again.

The city said due to Department of Natural Resources regulations, they are required to issue a precautionary boil advisory after an event affecting the water source.

The water department plans to take samples to ensure water quality and safety standards are met. The boil advisory will remain in effect until sample results indicate no contamination is present.

Customers are advised to boil tap water vigorously for three minutes before using it for drinking, brushing teeth, cooking, or preparing food. Ice made with unboiled tap water should not be used for drinking. Utilize your personal preference or the advice of a veterinarian whether unboiled tap water is safe for pet consumption. The tap water is safe for other purposes such as bathing, but small children should be discouraged from swallowing that water.

Phone lines are currently down in the area, but when service is available again residents can call City Hall at 816-230-5577 for more information. Additionally, residents can stop by City Hall at 125 S. 2nd Street during normal working hours for more information.