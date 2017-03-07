Cass Midway H.S. participates in statewide tornado drill, remembers 2015 storm that damaged school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Mo. -- Many schools and businesses around the metro will take part in a statewide tornado drill Tuesday.

Cass Midway High School in Cleveland, Mo., is one of the schools practicing the best way to be prepared for severe weather.

"We don't want anyone to panic, " Principal Doug Dahman said. "Obviously, because of the weather that we had last night and especially because of the younger kids. They tend to be a little more heightened by the severe weather. So when we're doing a drill we want to make sure they know that it's not an issue, especially after the weather we had last night."

Dahman also said this is an important drill because two years ago a tornado hit the school. Several hundred people had to be evacuated before that tornado struck their field directly and damaged the scoreboard.

"Our people have been trained, and we've gone through enough drills that everyone kind of knew what needed to happen, what jobs needed to take place," Dahman said.