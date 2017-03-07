× Family of man found dead in street near 99th and Walnut double the reward for information

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of a man found dead near 99th and Walnut at the end of February has doubled the reward for information that will lead to an arrest or charges in his death.

David L. Lenox was found dead on Feb. 27 around 11 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene for an ambulance call they found the 66-year-old dead in the street.

The family doubled the existing reward in the case Tuesday to bring the amount up to a possible $4,000 for information.

If you have any information about the case, please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted electronically at www.KCcrimestoppers.com.