Get St. Patrick’s Day ready with these recipes for Irish cocktails and stew

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- To get you prepped for St. Patrick's Day, FOX 4 food scout Stewart Lane shared two of his family's favorite Irish drink recipes. You can follow the recipes Stewart shared or you can stop by and have the baristas at Thou Mayest whip one up for you. While in the FOX 4 kitchen, Stewart also shared a recipe from Milwaukee Delicatessen Company for Irish coddle stew.

Irish Kiss

Thou Mayest

1.5 oz Jameson

.75 Campari

.75 Lemon juice

.75 simple syrup

Shake, rocks, lemon twist

Irish Coffee

Thou Mayest

build, serve hot in toddy glass

2.0oz Jameson

0.5oz Simple Syrup

Top with our brewed Alter Ego coffee

Garnish: whipped cream and nutmeg

Irish Coddle Stew

Milwaukee Delicatessen Company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

6oz Rough Cut Thick Slab Bacon

10 oz Chopped Beer Sausage

2 Lbs Potatoes

2 Large Onions

1 tablespoon ground Rosemary

1 tablespoon Caraway seed

Salt and Pepper to taste

2 tablespoon Flour

2 Cups Beef Stock

1 Cup Milk

1 Cup water

1 Cup Chopped Parsley for Garnish

Directions:

1. In a stock pot on Medium to Low heat let bacon and sausage render in 1/2 cup water.

2. Peel and thin slice 1/4 of your potatoes then add to pot. Stir occasionally until water has evaporated

3. Add the other 1/2 of water. Stir for a couple of minutes and then add all of your onion, peeled and diced.

4. Stir occasionally to allow onions to sweat and to create a thick broth from broken down potato starch and rendered bacon and sausage fat.

5. Add your flour and milk and whisk constantly until everything is combined.

6. Add beef stock and the remainder of potatoes (quartered and peeled or not, your choice).

7. Mix everything until homogenous, reduce until desired consistency.

8. Season with rosemary, caraway, salt and pepper until desired flavor is achieved. Remember that the starch will absorb salt so taste and reseason before serving. Remember that herbs should always be added at the end. The only thing achieved by cooking the herbs is to diminish their flavor.

9. Garnish with chopped parsley or four leaf clovers

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.