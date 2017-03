OAK GROVE, Mo. — Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was in Oak Grove on Tuesday, surveying the damage left by Monday night’s powerful storms.

FOX 4 has continuing coverage of the extensive damage across the Kansas City metro area, which saw homes and business completely destroyed, an airplane hangar damaged and planes overturned and sent tumbling, and up to 100,000 experienced power outages. Several schools were closed Tuesday as crews worked to restore power.