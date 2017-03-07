× Here’s how you can help those affected by the storms

OAK GROVE, Mo. — If you’re looking to help the hundreds of people who lost their homes Monday night, the city of Oak Grove says they could really use donations right now because the area is not safe to bring in volunteers who are untrained.

“The response to assist those impacted by the tornado has been overwhelming, especially from individuals and small groups desiring to help,” said Oak Grove Mayor Jeremy Martin. “At this time, volunteers are not needed. We are humbled by the regional response, but there are areas of our community that are not safe for untrained volunteers. If you would like to donate items or funding for our recovery efforts, please visit your local CSL branch.”

Items you can donate include food, water and personal items.

Donations for the Oak Grove area can be dropped off at the Independence Community Services League location at 404 N Noland Road from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Donations also accepted on Wednesdays at the Blue Springs office located at 200 SW 10th Street, Blue Springs and the Grain Valley office located at 207 W Walnut Street, Grain Valley.