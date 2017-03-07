How to pick the right summer camp for your kid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's hard to believe that it's already March, and soon kids will be out for spring break. Then in only a few weeks, summer vacation will be here.

Debbie Karlstrand from the Family Conservancy says summer camps are a great way to keep your kids engaged and active in the summer. But, how do you know which one is right for your child and your family? Debbie says it's important for parents to plan ahead and ask lots of questions. She also says parents should include their child in the decision making process.

If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.