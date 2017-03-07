KCK shuttle service owner claims to be out of business, but is he telling the truth?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The headquarters in Kansas City, Kan. appeared almost empty. The office door was locked and most of the cars and buses once parked there were gone. But customer Brian Hesse knows appearances can be deceiving and wants to know what's really going on with this shuttle, party bus and limo service now under state and federal investigation.

Hesse said he was overcharged more than $2,500 by the company last November. When he called last week to inquire about his refund, he was shocked when the lady answering the phone told him the business was now closed.

"That's a sinking feeling," Hesse said.

Hesse filed a complaint with the Johnson County District Attorney's office, one of more than 400 complaints the office told him it had received about the business which operates under the name Quick Silver, Superior Shuttle Corporate Coach, KCI Road Runner and KC Party Buses.

FOX 4 first warned you about the company back in December. That's when we met Austen Saylor, the brother of business owner Nik Saylor. Austen blamed all the overcharges on a computer problem.

"As humans, we make mistakes," Austen said. "You might add a decimal or a zero. It happens all the time."

He was right about that. Overcharges did happen all the time for this business. What didn't seem to happen as often were refunds to the overcharged customers.

The Kansas City Airport banned the business from picking up passengers there after our investigation revealed that it could provide no proof its vehicles had insurance.

But is the company now out of business? Here's what we know. The Saylor brothers no longer own Quick Silver or KCI Road Runner. The former owner of those two entities, Khalid Malik, took the two companies back this month. He said Nik Saylor violated their contract by missing monthly payments.

Malik said now he faces the monumental task of rebuilding his company's name.

"I mostly worry about my customers because I worked so hard to build the business," said Malik.

The Saylors also no longer own KC Party Buses or Corporate Coach. The previous owner Ejaz Mahmood this month took ownership of those companies back. He too cited a breach of contract. Mahmood, however, said Nik Saylor has not returned 14 of his company's vehicles.

But while FOX 4 was interviewing Mahmood, he received a phone call from Saylor (not his attorney) asking Mahmood to pay him $50,000 in cash to return one of the vehicles.

"How much money do you have?" Saylor asked Mahmood.

"I don't have any money," Mahmood said. "I just want to collect my vehicles (per contract) so I can go back to running my business."

"I need cash money, bro," Saylor said.

Mahmood said he suspects Saylor is using the vehicles to operate under a different name.

Saylor insisted to Problem Solvers that he's no longer in business. However, later that same day Problem Solvers called a new taxi service that Saylor is believed to be operating -- Cartier Coach -- and a man named Nik answered the phone and offered to book us a ride to the airport.

Meanwhile, state and federal authorities continue to investigate the Saylors and their business operation.