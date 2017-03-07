Lee’s Summit cleans up after storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Businesses and homeowners are cleaning up after strong winds damaged buildings and knocked out power overnight.

Damage is concentrated near Chipman Road and Donovan Street.

The fire department says there are about 20 homes and businesses within four to six blocks that have damage from wind, debris or hail.

Hardest hit may be the Boise Cascade lumberyard, where the assistant fire chief says the storm destroyed an office building.

Luckily the winds did not pick up lumber and turn the wood into dangerous flying projectiles.

Two-by-fours remain neatly stacked nearby.

A couple of landscape services were not so fortunate as winds ripped off a roof sent sheet metal flying, making it look like a tornado had rolled through.

"I don't know how it couldn’t be," said Scott Boldrey, whose business, KC Metro Lawn & Snow, suffered damage. "Just from with the whirlwind of things ending up on the east side and on the west side. It seems like just the different directions. I don't know how it couldn’t have been."

People are thankful that there are no reports of injuries. Many homes and businesses remain without electricity. At one point, Kansas City Power and Light reported about 26,000 customers had lost service.

Power outages at four schools prompted the Lee's Summit School District to cancel classes for the day.