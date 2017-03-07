Schools closed Tuesday due to storm-related power outages

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Multiple schools announced early Tuesday that classes would be canceled for students due to power outages.

The tweet from the Lee’s Summit School District, which was sent at 5:09 a.m. says, “Due to storm-related power outages at several schools, all R-7 schools are cancelled on Tuesday, March 7.”

The Lee’s Summit School District also said plans for Kids Country had been adjusted.

“Kids Country: Underwood, Mason & Richardson students report to Richardson today. Preschool normally at UWE reports to Great Beginnings,” the district tweeted.

The Odessa School District will also be closed due to power outages.

The Richmond R-XVI School District will also be closed Tuesday due to weather-related concerns.

Also, the Oak Grove R-6 School District won’t hold class on Tuesday due to power outages and significant damage to homes in the city.

