New goat exhibit featuring baby Sawyer coming to KC zoo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX 4's monthly "Zoo To You" segment is full of fun and facts. Each month a member of the Kansas City Zoo brings an animal by the studio and shares what makes them so unique. On Tuesday, March 7, Randy Wisthoff brought a baby goat named Sawyer.
According to Randy, goats are browsers, meaning if they can reach it they will attempt to eat it. Randy also says goat’s milk is the most widely consumed milk in the world. It can be used for cheese, yogurt and drinking.
The zoo's new exhibit the Billy Goats Gruff Yard will have 22 goats and many are expecting babies. Billy Goats Gruff Yard is an interactive playground for goats compete with several feeding stations. It should be open on Friday, March 10 with the Grand Opening scheduled for March 25 and 26.
Other fun exhibits at the zoo:
- Zootastik Learning Fest-Very Important Pollinators: Learn how pollinators are important and essential for many of the foods we love to eat! Discover what kinds of insects and even birds are pollinators at Zootastik Learning Fest on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12. The zoo will show you how planting flowers and bushes will attract pollinators and kids will have an opportunity to make “seed flower bombs” to take home to attract butterflies to their own back yard. Zootastik Learning Fest activities take place in the lobby from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are complimentary will Zoo admission.
- Superhero Weekend: It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Superhero Weekend. On Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. you can meet your favorite super hero! Bring a camera and have your picture taken with Spider-Man and Captain America on Saturday and Thor and Iron Man on Sunday. FOTZ members will have an exclusive super hero meet and greet from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on both days.
- Milo and Ruw’s Birthday Party: Join us at the chimpanzee exhibit for a special birthday party. Chimp youngster Milo is turning 2 years old and little Ruw is celebrating her first birthday. Help us sing happy birthday to both of them during the Zookeeper chat at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, Sunday, March 26 and Monday, March 27. The chimpanzee troop will enjoy birthday enrichment items while you enjoy birthday cupcakes!