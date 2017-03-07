New goat exhibit featuring baby Sawyer coming to KC zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX 4's monthly "Zoo To You" segment is full of fun and facts. Each month a member of the Kansas City Zoo brings an animal by the studio and shares what makes them so unique. On Tuesday, March 7, Randy Wisthoff brought a baby goat named Sawyer.

According to Randy, goats are browsers, meaning if they can reach it they will attempt to eat it. Randy also says goat’s milk is the most widely consumed milk in the world. It can be used for cheese, yogurt and drinking.

The zoo's new exhibit the Billy Goats Gruff Yard will have 22 goats and many are expecting babies. Billy Goats Gruff Yard is an interactive playground for goats compete with several feeding stations. It should be open on Friday, March 10 with the Grand Opening scheduled for March 25 and 26.

