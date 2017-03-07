Oak Grove couple’s first home destroyed while they were at dinner

OAK GROVE, Mo. — An Oak Grove couple said they’re happy to be alive after a tornado ripped their home from the ground while they were at dinner Monday night.

Mark Swartz and his wife, Jennifer, moved into their first home in Oak Grove, Missouri, last November. On Tuesday, a slab was all that was left of their three-bedroom, two-bath home with a two-car garage after a storm tore it apart.

Swartz told The Associated Press Tuesday that it was painful to lose everything but that he and his wife are grateful to be alive.

The couple was eating dinner at a restaurant when the storm hit Monday night, and they believe they would have been killed if they had been home because the house had no basement.

The couple wasn’t able to return to their neighborhood until Tuesday.

Emergency officials say 483 homes and 10 to 12 commercial buildings were damaged in Oak Grove, just north of Kansas City, during Monday night’s storms.