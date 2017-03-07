Oak Grove on city lockdown until daybreak, school canceled on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK GROVE, Mo. -- The emergency services manager set up a temporary shelter in Oak Grove on Monday night after the storms hit the city hard as they pushed east through Missouri. The Red Cross will be assisting at the shelter, which is set up at 2200 South Broadway. Anyone who isn't an Oak Grove resident won't be allowed into the city until after daybreak.

“We are going to restrict movement of traffic, most pedestrian and vehicles in and out of the neighborhood for now just or everybody's safety,” said Oak Grove Police Chief Bryon Price. “Fire department advised that they transported one person, but they are minor injuries. They may have had 12 other that have reported injuries, but nothing serious.”

Also, the Oak Grove R-6 School District won't hold class on Tuesday due to power outages and significant damage to homes in the city. Residents described the storms that left the city without power and led to a gas leak in a hard-hit area of town.

"You could hear it form my house. I live over there it was pretty loud sound like a freight train. I was calling all my friends on the phone. They were all calling me all over the place. It was kind of frantic,” said Tristan Seems.

One woman who was in Kansas City when the storms started described what she arrived home to.

“I came home and I just saw nothing but rain. I couldn’t see anything and then I come home and my shingles are gone, and I started crying. I started crying because I couldn’t see my mom and I saw the fire trucks, and I couldn’t see anything and I thought the fire trucks were near my house,” Karen Lowe said.

Fortunately she found out that her mom was okay. Chief Price says the cleanup will get a boost when the sun comes up on Tuesday.

"Our best advantage will be when the sun starts to come up and we can actually see some of the stuff. Certainly you can call if you think you have a resource for us. Right now we’re just going to kind of hold on to what we have and let the fire department work through it,” he said of efforts to clean and for those who want to volunteer with those efforts.