Officials survey extensive straight-line wind damage at Johnson County Executive Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. -- While no one has been allowed inside to see how bad their planes might be damaged at the Johnson County Executive Airport, FOX 4's Melissa Stern spoke to one man with two planes who says based on what he’s seen so far — it doesn’t look pretty.

“It’s worse than I thought it was, the east side is really bad, and the west side, my hangar in particular has the roof peeled up on it,” said Ken Cox.

Cox says has he has one plane on east side of the airport, and one on west side. On Tuesday he attended the meeting where airport officials discussed the situation and gave tenant holders badges so they can access the area over the next couple days.

He says his planes are insured and no one was injured thankfully, so it could always be worse.

“I’ve never seen anything like this out here, these hangars are well built, to see them end up like this it tells it was a pretty damaging storm,” Cox added.

“The hangar, the first one closest to the runway on the east side, is really bad, it looks like a war zone, it’s in pretty bad shape, and one of the airplanes in that hanger flew over the building and landed upside down in front of my hangar next to it."

He says starting Wednesday they will allow them to come in and see the damage with a sheriff escort.