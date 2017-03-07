× Person found dead in Edwardsville apartment after fire brought under control

EDWARDSVILLE, Mo. — Firefighters in Edwardsville discovered a person dead inside an apartment late Monday morning after they put out a fire.

They responded to the fire at the Sandstone Apartment complex located at 501 South Fourth Street at about 11:00 a.m. After they gained control of the fire, they went in and discovered a body inside the apartment. The apartment where the body was found was the only one that sustained any significant damage due to the fire.

According to the news release, no other people were hurt during the fire.

Arson investigators from the Kansas City, Kan., Fire Department were called to assist in the investigation. They have not released the identity of the one found dead.