Ramp from SB I-49 to 140th Street in Grandview closed due to power lines on roadway

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- From Oak Grove to Lee's Summit to Grandview Monday night's storm wreaked havoc on the roadways.

As of Tuesday afternoon the ramp from southbound I-49 to 140th street was still closed.

The storm knocked over several utility poles along the outer road near 140th Street. Because power lines were left across the roadway, crews had to close the ramp.

They've been working for hours to get them restored, and they're making progress, but it is not safe to drive in the area, yet.

For a period of time KC Scout cameras weren't working in the area. Those have since been repaired.

Some businesses such as Bath & Kitchen Idea Center didn't have power early in the day, but power has since been restored. Employees did say there is damage to the store's building.