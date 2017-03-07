St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In 2017, St. Patrick’s Day is on a Friday… so you know the Irish and all their friends in green will be in a festive mood all weekend long in Kansas City!

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at Linwood and Broadway at 11 a.m., Friday, March 17th. It proceeds south along Broadway to 43rd Street. The theme of the parade is ‘Peace Love Irish’ and the grand marshal is the Gaelic Athletic Club.

http://www.kcirishparade.com/

Once again this year, FOX 4 is honored to be the official broadcast and livestream partner of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, presented by McCarthy Auto Group.

Coverage of the 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. If you aren’t participating or waiting along the route to cheer on the parade, then be sure to watch it on your television or wherever you are on your phone or computer. Remember: fox4kc.com/irish

Scroll down for additional information about St. Patrick’s Day events and festivities related to the parade.