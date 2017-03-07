× Straight-line winds, not tornado, rip apart planes at JoCo Executive Airport

OLATHE, Kan. — The National Weather Service says extensive damage at an airport in suburban Kansas City was caused by straight-line winds, not a tornado.

The weather service says winds of 80 to 85 mph hit the Johnson County Executive Airport on Monday evening. The airport in Olathe, Kansas, opened Tuesday to limited air operations but it is still closed to the public.

Johnson County spokeswoman Sharon Watson says nine county hangars sustained damage, with one demolished. Three private hangars also were damaged. She says hangars can hold up to 14 planes but officials are still determining how many planes were damaged.

Watson says in nearby Leawood, about 46 homes sustained some damage, with a handful having major damage.