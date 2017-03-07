Tornado leaves Oak Grove couple’s home in shambles, destroying many wedding materials as well

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK GROVE, Mo. -- Hundreds of homes are damaged or destroyed in Oak Grove after a tornado. FOX 4 talked to one couple who said there home was destroyed and a lot of the stuff for their May wedding was destroyed.

The couple lives in a neighborhood near S. Broadway and SW 26th street. They said when they arrived home they barely recognized their home.

"It just looks like it's in shambles, like it just fell apart," said Chris Holliday, who lives at the home.

Jennifer Monte said many of the bridesmaid dresses and shoes for her May wedding were destroyed. She said the shoes her fiancé were supposed to wear, all of her handmade invitations, gifts for the bridal party and rehearsal dinner outfits were also ruined.

A bride-to-be's wedding decorations, invites, bridesmaid dresses destroyed in the tornado.. here's the groom's wedding day shoes. More at 9 pic.twitter.com/OTd6ulvKau — Molly Balkenbush (@MollyFox4KC) March 8, 2017

"All of the gifts, decorations, I was making all of the signs with vinyl and what not," she told FOX 4.

The couple said they are grateful they were not home when the storm hit because the house they rent does not have a basement. Thankfully, they have renters insurance.

Monte said she is having a wedding of 350 so the handmade invitations will take hours to recreate.

"All of the invitations were in the kitchen, kind of ready to go and all that so it's kind of going to set her back a little bit," said Holliday.

Monte said she is so relieved her wedding dress was at her mother's house.

"It was the perfect one, I don't think I could find the perfect one again," she said.

The couple said they are just happy they are alive.

"Everything is replaceable at home, everything is replaceable, it is going to cost some money, it is going to take some time, but we can rebuild," Monte said.