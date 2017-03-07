Volunteers vow as long as there’s a need, they’ll be there to help those affected by tornadoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK GROVE, Mo. -- An outpouring of support continues to grow for those impacted by the tornado in Oak Grove. Among the helpers are some who are getting by without everything they need, but want to help those who might have even less. Some of that help has literally rolled into town.

The group “Taking It To The Street” says as long as there’s a need, volunteers will work to meet it, and they aren’t alone. Overlooking destruction and loss is a sign of hope in the form of a couple of some big trucks.

"It’s been a little chaotic but really good. A lot of great spirits. A lot of people out helping,” said Scott Lamaster with “Taking It To The Streets.”

The group helps homeless people. Volunteers rolled into town Monday night after the tornado hit. Ever since, they’ve provided hundreds of meals, water, supplies, even bathrooms to survivors and first responders.

“It’s pretty phenomenal. People are so appreciative and that’s what we’re out here doing. Our whole message is to give hope and encouragement and let them know that this is a new beginning,” said Lamaster.

His group is not alone. Salon One transformed from a place to get your hair cut to somewhere to get dinner. Some of the workers have also been impacted by the tornado, but spent their own money to put meals together just hours after getting their power back.

“We just ran to Walmart and bought a bunch of stuff, and then one of the girls here went and cooked everything in a brought it in a crockpot,” said Erin Hackley, owner and stylist of Salon One.

Tuesday night, things were still looking a little dark at Oak Grove Christian Church.

“We don’t even have any electricity right now because we’re about a block away from where the tornado hit,” said Pastor Jaylin Storm.

However, that hasn’t stopped the church’s outreach effort. It has been making use of donated generators, to distributing donated clothing, and donated food from local restaurants including KC-Baby Back Ribs, Pizza Hut, and McDonalds.

Several local stores have pitched and donated items too. The Oak Grove Econo Lodge is offering free rooms to those who need it. The Petro Truck stop off I-70 will allow Oak Grove residents to come up and take showers, but you must bring an ID