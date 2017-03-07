Warm up during the Snake Saturday parade with an Irish hawg sandwich

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The co-owner of North Kansas City's Hawg Jaw BBQ, Nick Silvio, is helping FOX 4 count down the days the Snake Saturday with an Irish BBQ recipe.

Irish hawg

Ingredients:

· 4 oz smoked corned beef

· 4 oz smoked sausage

· 2 oz spicy sauerkraut

· 1 slice swiss cheese

· Thousand island dressing

· 2 pieces Marble rye bread

Directions:

First make your spicy sauerkraut 1 day ahead by getting can of franks sauerkraut 1/8 cup of pepper rings chopped with juice. ½ tsp of black pepper and combine all into a Tupperware and let set over night.

Sandwich preparation:

First get two pieces of marble rye and lightly butter on one side of bread

Preheat a non stick pan on medium high heat.

Place one piece of bread butter side down add a tablespoon of thousand island dressing and spread on bread evenly, place swiss cheese then 2 tablespoons of spicy sauerkraut, 4oz of smoked sausage, 4 oz smoked corned beef, then other slice of bread. Place in hot pan and sear on each side until browned 1-2 minutes each side. Serve with spicy mustard and horseradish on the side.