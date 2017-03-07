Warm up during the Snake Saturday parade with an Irish hawg sandwich

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The co-owner of North Kansas City's Hawg Jaw BBQ, Nick Silvio, is helping FOX 4 count down the days the Snake Saturday with an Irish BBQ recipe.
Irish hawg
Ingredients:
· 4 oz smoked corned beef
· 4 oz smoked sausage
· 2 oz spicy sauerkraut
· 1 slice swiss cheese
· Thousand island dressing
· 2 pieces Marble rye bread
Directions:
First make your spicy sauerkraut 1 day ahead by getting can of franks sauerkraut 1/8 cup of pepper rings chopped with juice. ½ tsp of black pepper and combine all into a Tupperware and let set over night.
Sandwich preparation:
First get two pieces of marble rye and lightly butter on one side of bread
Preheat a non stick pan on medium high heat.
Place one piece of bread butter side down add a tablespoon of thousand island dressing and spread on bread evenly, place swiss cheese then 2 tablespoons of spicy sauerkraut, 4oz of smoked sausage, 4 oz smoked corned beef, then other slice of bread. Place in hot pan and sear on each side until browned 1-2 minutes each side. Serve with spicy mustard and horseradish on the side.