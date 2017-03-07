Weather service determines severity of tornadoes in Oak Grove, Smithville, Lee’s Summit
PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — The National Weather Service determined the tornado Monday night in Oak Grove was an EF-3 tornado.
Tornadoes are rated by their intensity and the damage they caused to vegetation and human created structures. The Enhanced Fujita scale (EF-Scale) is the primary scale used in the United States.
In the Enhanced Fujita scale, an EF-3 tornado has winds of 136-165 mph. The following information is what was recorded for the tornadoes in Oak Grove, Smithville and Lee’s Summit, as well as at the Johnson County Airport.
Oak Grove
- EF-3
- Wind: 152 mph
- 12 mile path
- 400 yards wide at maximum
Smithville to Lathrop
- EF-2
- Wind: 132 mph
- 19 mile path
- 1,000 yards wide at maximum
(An EF-2 tornado has winds from 111-135 mph.)
Lee’s Summit
- EF-1
- Wind: 108 mph
- 2.3 mile path
- 25 yards at max
(An EF-1 tornado measures winds between 86 and 110 mph.)
Johnson County Airport:
- Straight-line winds of 80-85 mph