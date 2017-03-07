What a giraffe birth looks like

HARPURSVILLE, NY — Many around the country continue to await the birth of April the giraffe’s baby at the upstate New York zoo. Click here for the link.

But most of us really don’t know what we’re looking for as she progresses through labor; nor do we know how close she really is.

The Animal Adventure Park, in Harpursville, N.Y., said two weeks ago that the birth is imminent “when hooves are visible.”

Giraffes can be in labor anywhere from two to six hours, and up to a full day; but once the calf begins to show, it should be fully out in under an hour.

On YouTube, there’s a giraffe birth from 2008 at the Memphis Zoo. Watch the video below to see what to look for and whether you’re up for the live birth!

Be warned! Some will consider this video graphic and difficult to watch!

April is doing “very well” and the labor process is going “just fine,” the zoo said when it first started streaming her pregnancy and assumed labor.

This will be the the 15-year-old moms fourth calf, and a first for her hubby Oliver.