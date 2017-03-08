× Chiefs TE Demetrius Harris arrested for allegedly possessing marijuana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Demetrius Harris was arrested on Tuesday in Bates County.

According to Collin Stosberg with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a trooper pulled over a vehicle, which Harris was a passenger in, for a traffic violation around 4:22 p.m. along I-49.

Stosberg said the trooper noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Harris was arrested for felony possession of marijuana because there was more than 35 grams inside the vehicle. Formal charges are pending.

Stosberg says Harris was very cooperative during the incident.

The 25-year-old just completed his third season with the Chiefs. During his time in Kansas City he has started 12 games but played in 24.

Before coming to Kansas City, Harris played basketball for Wisconsin-Milwaukee before catching on with the team.