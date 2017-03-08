Cleanup continues in Smithville, anyone who can lift heavy debris is asked to volunteer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHVILLE, Mo. -- Cleanup has begun in Smithville after an EF- 2 tornado destroyed homes Monday night.

One of the biggest goals of Wednesday's cleanup was to get electricity restored to the area.

Billy Treece with R & M Pole Line Company said his crews have been working in the Smithville area since 9 p.m. Monday to get this goal accomplished.

"It was a total disaster," Treece said. "Trees, this house is scattered from here to about a mile down the road. Three more houses behind it are some power lines."

Treece recalls nearly 150 people helping pick up debris behind the home Tuesday but says more help is needed.

"Hopefully by the end of today (Wednesday) we'll have everyone's power back on," Treece said.

If you'd like to volunteer in the Smithville area call (816) 985-2634.

If you live in the Smithville area and have question regarding cleanup, click here for more information.

