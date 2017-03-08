Congressman Cleaver says current FEMA policies could leave Oak Grove community hurting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK GROVE, Mo. -- The focus in Oak Grove has turned toward the future as people come together to begin replacing and rebuilding, and Congressman Emanuel Cleaver was there to listen to their concerns Wednesday.

Congressman Cleaver toured the affected area to assess the damage left behind by the storm. He also met with city leaders before touring the damage.

As rebuilding efforts begin, Cleaver says funding will become a big issue for Oak Grove. He says the current FEMA polices on funding could leave the community hurting.

"I think that we have a policy with FEMA that is discriminatory," Cleaver said. "If I lived in a small town, I would be just furious if somebody said well you don't have enough damages to qualify for federal funding that's asinine. It's got to change."

He'd also like to see funding for a new radio system for first responders. He heard that during the storm, officers were calling each other on their cell phones.

