Cruise ship comes too close for comfort to couple’s back patio

A south Florida couple thought a cruise ship was going to crash into their waterfront home where they’ve lived for seven years, and they have video evidence.

It’s common for Yasmine and Bill Todhunter to watch boats sail by their port-side home in Fort Lauderdale. They’re also used to the view of incoming and outgoing cruise ships through Port Everglades.

But they say this time, the ship came: ‘Too close, too, close,” said Yasmine.

Clearly startled, Yasmine ran outside with her phone and started recording.

“This thing is coming to the house and I was really worried I was worried about my husband, I was worried about the dogs and I was worried about the house,” she said.

The cell phone video shows just how close the Celebrity Equinox came to their backyard patio.

“Never seen that close you know, yeah we’ve seen them come what we call close but never to where the ship has had to stop, put itself into reverse back out into the channel and then eventually go back to sea,” said Bill.

“As Equinox departed on Friday, March 3, she was in her assigned channel at all times under the guidance of specialized local port pilots,” Royal Caribbean, Celebrity’s parent company said in a statement.

They also said the ship operated safely and did not put guests or crew at risk.

“We can also confirm the ship did not touch bottom,” Royal Caribbean said.

“Definitely not, they say it was within a channel and nobody was at risk and it never touched bottom and I don’t believe that statement at all. As you can see by the videos obviously it was outside the channel and it looked like to me that it touched bottom definitely,” said Bill Todhunter.

The U.S. Coast Guard says there are no restrictions on how close a ship can get to a sea wall, but if the ship struck ground, it would have had to report it.