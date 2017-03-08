Greek Pasta Salad recipe
Makes 6 servings (1 ½ cup serving)
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1 1/2 teaspoons dried basil
- 1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 3/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 3/4 teaspoon white sugar
- 2 1/2 cups cooked whole wheat elbow macaroni
- 3 cups fresh sliced mushrooms
- 15 cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 cup sliced red bell peppers
- 3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 1/2 cup chopped green onions
- 1 (4 ounce) can whole black olives
- 3/4 cup sliced turkey pepperoni, cut into small pieces
Directions:
In a large bowl, whisk together olive oil, vinegar, garlic powder, basil, oregano, black pepper, and sugar. Add cooked pasta, mushrooms, tomatoes, red peppers, feta cheese, green onions, olives, and pepperoni. Toss until evenly coated. Cover, and chill 2 hours or overnight.
Nutritional information per serving: 405 calories, 22g fat (5g saturated), 17mg cholesterol, 232mg sodium, 43g carbohydrate, 6g fiber, and 12g protein
Source: modified from allrecipes.com