KU’s Josh Jackson suspended from first Big 12 Tournament game

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self announced on Wednesday that he has suspended Josh Jackson for one game.

According to a statement from Self, the suspension is related to a Feb. 2 incident that Jackson told Self about earlier this week.

Jackson’s suspension will keep him from playing in the Jayhawk’s first Big 12 Tournament game.

“Josh was involved in an automobile incident that happened on February 2nd,” Self said in a news release, “when Josh backed into a parked car on campus and left the scene without leaving contact information. Although Josh has acknowledged his responsibility and has handled it himself, he didn’t tell me about it until Monday. He should have left his contact information at the time and notified us immediately.”

At the end of February Jackson was charged with misdemeanor criminal damage after allegedly vandalizing a woman’s car outside a Lawrence bar on Dec. 9.

