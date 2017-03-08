KU’s Josh Jackson suspended from first Big 12 Tournament game

Posted 10:28 am, March 8, 2017, by , Updated at 10:48AM, March 8, 2017

LAWRENCE, KS - FEBRUARY 13: Josh Jackson #11 of the Kansas Jayhawks dunks during the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Allen Fieldhouse on February 13, 2017 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self announced on Wednesday that he has suspended Josh Jackson for one game.

According to a statement from Self, the suspension is related to a Feb. 2 incident that Jackson told Self about earlier this week.

Jackson’s suspension will keep him from playing in the Jayhawk’s first Big 12 Tournament game.

“Josh was involved in an automobile incident that happened on February 2nd,” Self said in a news release, “when Josh backed into a parked car on campus and left the scene without leaving contact information.  Although Josh has acknowledged his responsibility and has handled it himself, he didn’t tell me about it until Monday.  He should have left his contact information at the time and notified us immediately.”

At the end of February Jackson was charged with misdemeanor criminal damage after allegedly vandalizing a woman’s car outside a Lawrence bar on Dec. 9.

2017 Big 12 Basketball bracket

