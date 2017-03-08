Meteorologist Karli Ritter explains how National Weather Service decides tornado classifications

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Have you ever wondering how the National Weather Service classifies tornadoes and what their classifications actually mean?

In the video above FOX 4 meteorologist Karli Ritter takes a look at the different levels of classification and explains in detail the difference in the damage and wind gusts for each.

Tornadoes are rated by their intensity and the damage they caused to vegetation and human created structures. The Enhanced Fujita scale(EF-Scale) is the primary scale used in the United States.

Karli even touched on the EF-0 tornadoes, which are the weakest form of a tornado. That is what hit the Leawood area Monday night. Karli says an EF-0 tornado means that in addition to straight line winds there was a quick rotation.

The tornado that hit the Smithville area was classified as and EF-2, and the tornado in the Oak Grove area was classified as an EF-3.

In the Enhanced Fujita scale, an EF-3 tornado has winds of 136-165 mph. Click here to read more on the severity of the tornadoes in Oak Grove, Smithville and Lee's Summit.

