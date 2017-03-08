Oak Grove homeowner’s report leads Jackson County sheriff’s deputies to arrest suspected looter

OAK GROVE, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested one suspected looter in Oak Grove after an EF-3 tornado swept through part of the city on Monday night, leaving massive damage in its wake.

Sheriff Mike Sharp says a homeowner spotted the suspected thief’s car and called 9-1-1. FOX 4 is told that person is in custody and being questioned. The suspect in custody is accused of taking new windows that had been in a shed at the time of the tornado.

Authorities say they are working around the clock to try and stop looting from happening. Sheriff Sharp said on Tuesday that there would be no tolerance for looting.

“We are not going to let them be victimized twice,” Sheriff Sharp said if reference to the people whose homes were damaged. “We’re going to have a zero tolerance on looters.”

FOX 4 will identify the suspect once formal charges are filed.