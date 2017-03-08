Pastor says it’s a ‘miracle’ that he and sons survived Oak Grove tornado that crushed their home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK GROVE, Mo. -- A local pastor said God was definitely watching over him and his two sons during an EF-3 tornado Monday night. He said it’s truly a miracle everyone is alive and unscathed.

“It should be sitting right here. It lifted up over the cars, there was another car in there, lifted up, then sat right there,” said Jason Williams, about his garage now 30 feet away from where it once stood.

Their original severe weather plan was actually to go to his daughter’s bathroom downstairs.

“If we would have been in her bathroom, which is where we thought we should have gone, the house literally would have landed on us, and we would have been crushed,” Williams described.

He and his two sons were waiting on his wife and daughter to get home and went to the lowest part of their house — the garage — to wait out the storm.

“We started praying,” Williams said, “This garage door just kind of sucked out like a balloon inflating.”

Williams said he grabbed his two sons and huddled in the corner.

“That wall landed on top of us, inches from our head,” Williams said.

He’s a pastor at Valley Community Church in Grain Valley and happened to have an inflatable for his church temporarily stored in his garage.

“It literally saved us. It held up the wall just inches from our head,” said Williams.

He said everything happened so quickly, and it was all over in a matter of seconds.

“I was holding on to my kids,” he said.

Now — the home they’ve lived in only eight months is completely destroyed.

“Just could not believe how bad it was, but at the same time, just thankful we were okay,” Williams added.

Williams said the community has really rallied around them and other victims — he said it’s amazing to see so many people want to help.

Now he and his church are helping those in need for more information on how to help, click this link.