LAWRENCE, Kan. — Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered inside a burning vehicle near Clinton Lake on Tuesday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car fire at Rockhaven Campground, on E. 700 Road.

Deputies located the burning car and extinguished the fire to find a body inside the vehicle.

No other information is available at this time.

