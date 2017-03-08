× Public radio report: Kansas governor Sam Brownback leaving KS for ambassador post in Italy

TOPEKA, Kan. — Governor Sam Brownback, R-Kansas, has reportedly been offered a new job as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations agencies for food and agriculture in Rome.

Kansas Public Radio reports Brownback is preparing to leave Kansas to take the job in Italy. KPR reports that it has talked to an anonymous source that calls the appointment a ‘done deal.’

On Wednesday, Brownback was in Hutchinson, Kan., touring wildfire destruction.

The person who last held the position, David Lane, told KCUR that he also heard Brownback had been selected for the position. Lane told KCUR that the ambassador position is a ‘hugely important role’ because of the high-profile global refugee crisis.

Kansas has struggled to balance its budget since GOP legislators slashed personal income taxes at Brownback’s urging in 2012 and 2013. Even some Republicans concluded the tax-cutting experiment was a bust as an economic stimulus, and voters last year ousted two dozen of Brownback’s allies from the Legislature, giving Democrats and GOP moderates more power. Brownback still promotes personal income tax cuts as a model pro-growth policy for other states and the U.S. government to emulate. He blames the state’s budget woes on slumps in agriculture and energy production.