Royals reassign to prospect Staumont to minor league camp

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Royals have reassigned prospect Josh Staumont to minor league camp and optioned Kyle Zimmer to Double-A Northwest Arkansas, meaning neither of the talented young pitchers will make the team out of spring training.

The Royals have high hopes that both could help them later this season.

Staumont, a 23-year-old right-hander, has moved rapidly through the Kansas City system after starting last season at Class-A Wilmington. Zimmer, a 25-year-old right-hander, is a former first-round draft pick who has dealt with numerous injuries throughout his career.

The Royals also reassigned pitchers Jonathan Dziedzic, Luke Farrell and Eric Skoglund, catchers Xavier Fernandez and Chase Vallot, outfielder Alfredo Escalera and infielder Corey Toups to minor league camp.

The moves leave Kansas City with 55 players in major league camp