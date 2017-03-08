Shooter opens fire from car on I-435 and injures one teen victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Officers were called to the area of I-435 and Eastwood Trafficway just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday on reports of a shooting. The caller said someone shot at them from another vehicle on the interstate near 63rd Street, striking a juvenile.

The victim's injuries were described as non-life threatening and he was taken to a hospital.

A mom told police she was driving on I-435 with her three children in the car when someone shot at them. Her son was hit in the leg and they stopped at a nearby Church's Chicken to get help.

Witnesses said the victim was coherent and speaking with medical personnel when they arrived. While police identified the victim as a juvenile, the witnesses said he appeared to be in his late teens or perhaps his early 20s.

The shooter was driving a black sedan, no further details have been released yet.

