Two-vehicle crash in KCK along Kaw Drive claims life of one person

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person died in a two-vehicle crash in KCK late Tuesday.

Police say the crash happened around 10:27 p.m. along Kaw Drive near Kansas Avenue.

Investigators say two men were in a gray Lincoln MKZ and headed west on Kaw Drive when they struck a red Dodge Charger that was turning east onto Kaw Drive.

The collision killed the man driving the Dodge. The two men in the Lincoln were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity but described him as a man in his 50s.