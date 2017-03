Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- You don't have to dig deep into your pocket-book to entertain your kids over spring break. Believe it or not, you can do a lot with scraps sitting around the house.

Founder of Scraps KC, Brenda Mott, visited FOX 4 to show us how easy and affordable the fun activities can be.

If you don't have scraps around your house, you can visit Scraps KC in the West Bottoms to engage your creative side. They even host birthday parties.

Check out some of Brenda's creation below.