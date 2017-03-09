Adam Purinton’s attorney granted 60 days to further review the case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- A local man accused of killing a man and hurting two others at an Olathe bar and grill at the end of February appeared in court on Thursday.

Adam Purinton sat in front of a judge wearing an orange jumpsuit as his attorney asked the judge for more time to further review the case. The judge decided to give him 60 days.

The 51-year-old is charged with one count of first degree murder and two counts of attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire at Austins Bar and Grill.

Court documents show that witnesses said Purinton was harassing two Indian men and asked if they were in the country illegally before he allegedly shot them and one other man.

Purinton was arrested at an Applebee's in Clinton, Mo., a couple hours after the shooting. The bartender called police after Purinton allegedly confessed to the crime.

He's scheduled to be back in court on May 9.