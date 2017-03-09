Big 12 spirit squads take a break from cheering on their teams to cheer up patients at Children’s Mercy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Fan weren't the only ones making their way around town Thursday as the the Big 12 Championship continues.

School mascots, cheerleaders and yell leaders brought a little cheer to patients at Children's Mercy Hospital.

They spent about an hour taking pictures chatting and even handed out out a few gifts. Most importantly they spent some quality time with some kids who needed it the most.

"I just never had anything like this happen to me," patient Matthew Brians said. "Just to have this happen and me being in the hospital for a long time. It's special. It's probably one of the biggest things that will ever happen to me in my life. I'll think about this for a long time."