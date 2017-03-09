× Body found near West Bottoms, 12th Street Bridge closed while police investigate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are conducting a death investigation near the West Bottoms area Thursday morning.

A Kansas City, Mo., police dispatcher says they received a call at 6:18 a.m. from someone who found a body near Forester and Beardsley.

The entire 12th Street Bridge has been closed while police conduct their investigation. Also 12th and Liberty is blocked.

Police are still working to identify the body and how the individual died.