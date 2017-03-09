Boy keeps his cool as mom steers them to safety after he’s shot while riding in car on I-435

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 12-year-old boy was shot as he and his family were driving on Interstate 435 near 63rd Street on Wednesday night. Daniel Sneed was in the passenger seat of his mother's car when someone fired a single shot at them.

The bullet pierced the car door and tore through his leg. The bullet then grazed his mothers stomach, bruising her, and then fell to the floor of the car.

Shatara Sneed says all three of her kids were in the car. Ten-year-old Jayveon Sneed was sitting in the backseat next to his 7-year-old brother.

"When she was driving and heard the gunshot, we all jumped," said Jayveon. "Kind of makes my heart skip a beat."

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. The mom says a black Acura had been driving erratically in and out of traffic before she was forced to merge at about Bannister Road.

"She was trying to get over to the other lane... he just gonna take the gun and 'boom,' as soon as you know it that's when it came," said Daniel.

Shatara's motherly instinct kicked in and she was able to navigate through the traffic, stop safely and attend to her son who was in great pain, bleeding in the front seat of her car.

"It was hurting! And surprisingly. I earned a badge of honor," said Daniel. "I got the badge of honor because I stayed calm, I didn't cry, I didn't do nothing."

Daniel is now limping around on crutches. He says he does not feel safe outside anymore because of the stranger who could have killed him.

Sneed says there were lots of cars on the highway Wednesday night and she would like someone to help catch the person who shot her son. If you have any information you're asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.