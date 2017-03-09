Despite devastating tornado, Oak Grove remains ‘Panther Strong’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK GROVE, Mo. -- Oak Grove students returned to school Thursday for the first time since the tornado. As they did, the community and other surrounding cities united to be "Panther Strong."

“Driving up the street this morning was pure devastation,” Jamie Kelley said of her hometown.

Kelley was seeing 25th Street, where she grew up, for the first time since the EF-3 tornado ripped through Oak Grove Monday night.

Her parents home suffered far less damage than others just a few houses down. She started putting up orange ribbons and a sign that said "We are Panther Strong."

“It’s just the little things. I’m not very physical in getting in there and cutting down trees and helping out with the labor, but I wanted to do my part to give the street a big hug I guess.”

That message of community strength was echoed at Phoenix Custom Apparel and Products, where orange T-shirt after orange T-shirt went through the screening press.

“I know I can give back in this way, so I just came up with the design and posted it online and it just went crazy,” owner Ryan Zimmerman said.

Lines were out the door Thursday for the shirt that reads “One town, one family we remain Oak Grove Panther Strong.”

“I think the one thing about this town is how touching it is with everybody, everybody comes together and wants to help and will give their last little bit,” Misty Stinnett said.

T-shirts are $15 with all profits going to the community tornado relief fund.

Other communities showed their support Thursday, Pleasant Hill Schools sent over a trailer full of supplies. Fort Osage students dressed in orange and black and spelled out O-G.

Oak Grove K-12 students met on the football field and formed a heart around the school logo.

"It’s just special when everyone pulls together,” Kindergarten teacher Denise Hansen said.