Driver fortunate to survive crash where metal sheets smashed through his windshield

PHOENIX — The driver of an SUV is lucky to be alive after a load of corrugated metal sheets smashed through his windshield. Apparently, the driver the SUV rear-ended the flat-bed truck.

The crash happened at approximately 7 a.m. on Thursday on southbound Interstate 17 between Glendale Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

“This is what I’m calling the miracle on I-17,” said Bruce Haffner in the news helicopter.

The driver was able to walk out of the SUV as paramedics helped him to a stretcher.

“The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening,” Trooper Kameron Lee with the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety, said in an email.”

The crash blocked the HOV and the left lane of the interstate for much of the morning commute.