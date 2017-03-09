Sir Elton John walks into Canadian record store, asks if they have anything by Tech N9ne

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Kansas City’s most famous rapper is on the radar of one of the world’s most famous musicians. CBC reports that on Thursday, Sir Elton John walked into a downtown Vancouver record store and asked if they had any Tech N9ne.

“I came in from the back and there was Elton John standing there with his two bodyguards, digging through records. He asked my boss if we had any Tech N9ne, like, the gangster rapper and I was not expecting that!” Beat Street Records manager Lindsay Tomchyshen told CBC.

Unfortunately for Sir Elton, Beat Street was clean out of anything by Tech N9ne, but perhaps he can buy his new album hitting stores on April 7th. Instead, CBC reports that he spent around two-hundred dollars on a stack of albums by British band Scritti Pollitti.

He also signed a copy of his album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.